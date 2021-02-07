Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden administration at standstill with Iran over nuclear talks

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran on July 31, 2020. Photo: IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER PRESS OFFICE / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Biden told "CBS Evening News" in an interview set to air Sunday that the U.S. will not lift sanctions against Iran unless the country first stops enriching uranium.

Driving the news: The comments were revealed hours after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised address that the U.S. must first lift all sanctions for Iran to comply with the commitments under the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which President Trump withdrew the U.S. from in 2018.

What they're saying: “If [the U.S.] wants Iran to return to its commitments, it must lift all sanctions in practice, then we will do verification … then we will return to our commitments,” Khamenei said.

  • “This is the definitive and irreversible policy of the Islamic Republic, and all of the country’s officials are unanimous on this, and no one will deviate from it."

The other side: "No," Biden responded when host Norah O'Donnell asked if the U.S. will lift sanctions first in order to get Iran back to the negotiating table. The president nodded affirmatively when asked if Iran will first have to stop enriching uranium.

The state of play: Iran has begun enriching uranium closer to weapons-grade levels. Its parliament recently approved a law to block international nuclear inspectors, per the AP.

  • The Iranian military on Saturday also opened a plant to produce hybrid solid fuel and a factory to build shoulder-fired rockets, state TV reported.

The backdrop: Biden has said he would seek to implement expanded restrictions on Iran's missile development and regional activities.

Go deeper: Blinken wants Iran team with range of views on nuclear deal

Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: U.K. variant is doubling in U.S. every 10 days, study finds.
  2. Vaccine: 60 Black health experts urge Black Americans to get vaccinated  AstraZeneca vaccine could be modified to protect against South Africa variant by fall, researchers say.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Education: The high economic costs of disrupted school.
  5. Sports: How the NFL countered COVID-19 — A pandemic-style Super Bowl.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
11 mins ago - World

Scoop: Israel will ask allies to pressure ICC prosecutor against opening war crimes investigation

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Israel intends to ask dozens of allies to convey a "discreet message" to Fatou Bensouda, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), tomorrow and urge her to not move forward with an investigation against Israel on alleged war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, two Israeli officials tell Axios.


Why it matters: Israel is very concerned any investigation could lead to international arrest warrants against Israel officials and military officers. The Israelis are also concerned such an investigation will boost BDS campaigns against Israel.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Health

Black health experts urge Black Americans to get COVID vaccine

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A group of 60 Black members of the National Academy of Medicine signed on to a New York Times op-ed published Sunday urging Black Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Why it matters: Black communities in the U.S. have borne a disproportionate brunt of the effects of the pandemic. Data also now suggests they are being vaccinated at far lower rates than white Americans in the states that collect such information, writes Axios Vitals author Caitlin Owens.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow