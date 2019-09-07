Iran activates centrifuges, breaching nuclear deal for the third time

However, a spokesperson for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Behrouz Kamalvandi warned there's little time left to salvage the accord, per the Post.

Details:

"Iran separately acknowledged Saturday it had seized another ship and detained 12 Filipino crewmembers, while satellite images suggested an Iranian oil tanker once held by Gibraltar was now off the coast of Syria despite Tehran promising its oil wouldn’t go there," the AP writes.

Yes, but: Iranian officials have said the steps they've taken so far are "reversible if the other side fulfills its promises," according to Al-Jazeera.

The big picture: Since the U.S. pulled out of the Iran Nuclear Deal in 2018, Iran has scaled back its commitments, exceeding the low-enriched uranium limits and increasing its enrichment up to 4.5%. The accord originally set the limit at 3.67%, per AP, adding the nation can enrich uranium “much more beyond” current levels to weapons-grade material.

