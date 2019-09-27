The IPO story gets complicated

Peloton yesterday raised over $1.1 billion in its IPO, pricing at the top of its $26-$29 range, but its shares then got crushed (although still valued well above the last private mark). Its CEO talked to Axios yesterday about the falling stock price. Endeavor, the live events and artist representation firm led by Ari Emanuel, last night canceled an IPO that originally was to raise over $600 million, before it was later downsized. WeWork... well, you know the story there.

Yes, all three companies have dual-class shares. Yes, all three were highly valued by venture capital or private equity investors. Yes, all three were unprofitable for the first half of 2019.

Those characteristics are also true of Datadog and Ping Identity, both of which had successful IPOs this month and continue to trade above offering.

The trio's real similarity was that each had a very complicated story.

Peloton is a high-end hardware and SaaS business that produces original media content, sells apparel, and runs its own delivery logistics.

Endeavor began life representing movie stars and Donald Trump, but later expanded into a massive live events business that includes the UFC and Professional Bull Riders. Plus, it's got a streaming platform.

WeWork... again, it's different.

All of this comes against the backdrop of Uber, which also had a very complicated story and an IPO that emboldened short-sellers.