Iowa State Fair canceled for the first time since World War II
The 2019 Iowa State Fair. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The 2020 Iowa State Fair was called off during a board meeting on Wednesday in response to the threat of the coronavirus, the Des Moines Register reports.
Why it matters: This marks the first time the fair has been cancelled since World War II. The event has been scrapped five times in its 165-year history, per the Register. Fair events were still held amid the 1918 flu pandemic.
- The Iowa State Fair was originally scheduled to take place August 13-23.