Report: Pro-Trumpers tried to jam Iowa results line

Scott Rosenberg

Biden supporters caucus in a Des Moines, Iowa, gym. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Posters on 4chan, the anonymous message board famous as a gathering spot for trolls, shared the phone number of Iowa's Democratic caucus results line Monday evening and encouraged readers to "clog the lines," NBC News reports.

Why it matters: Technical problems with a results-tallying app led many Iowa precincts to try to report numbers by phone. The lines were already overloaded, but it now appears that malicious mischief might also have played a role.

One Democratic party official who helped man the phone line told colleagues he had received multiple calls to the line from Trump supporters who expressed "displeasure," Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Ursula Perano

Iowa Democrats hang up on precinct chair while he's live on CNN

The Iowa Democratic Party was heard live on CNN hanging up on a precinct chair after an hour on hold to report an issue with a new caucus reporting app.

Scott Rosenberg

Software disaster sinks Iowa caucus

Biden supporters caucus in a Des Moines, Iowa, gym. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The disastrous rollout of the Iowa Democratic Party's new vote-reporting app Monday night looks to go down as a software train wreck for the ages.

The big picture: Coding disasters have been with us as long as there's been software, and in the past they've led to exploding space missions and lethal doses of radiation for cancer patients. In this case, the failure of a new app, followed by long delays with a phone-reporting backup system, seems to have crippled the calendar-leading Iowa Democratic caucuses — adding a fresh element of instability to our troubled election system.

Axios

Iowa Democrats rush "quality checks" after "inconsistencies"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The conclusive results on the Iowa Democratic caucuses are coming in later than expected tonight, with the state party reporting the need to do "quality checks."

  • Des Moines County Democratic Chair Tom Courtney is blaming election technology for the delay and calling a new caucus reporting app "a mess," AP reports.
  • "The app is the issue and the hotline is smoked," volunteer Joe Galasso told NBC News.
