Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Investors push retailers to strengthen sick leave policies

Richard Collings

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Employees at big box retailers are finding allies among activist investors, as some banners move to reduce paid sick days.

Why it matters: Retailers are prime targets for ESG (environmental, social and governance) activists, who are pushing companies to strengthen worker rights at a time when the pandemic has revealed how valuable these employees are to the industry.

  • Management teams that don’t take these directives seriously face the risk of larger investor rebellions that could threaten director positions if shareholders decide to take things that far.

Between the lines: During the depths of the pandemic, retailers expanded sick pay.

  • Facing labor shortages and higher costs, some businesses have begun to curtail the benefit as the CDC cuts back on recommended isolation periods.
  • Trillium Asset Management, an investor with $5.6b in AUM, has filed a shareholder proposal against CVS, demanding permanent paid sick leave for all employees. Trillium filed similar paperwork with Target.
  • CVS has formally asked the SEC to block the proposal.
  • Kroger and The TJX Companies, the parent of TJ Maxx, have also been targeted with paid sick leave proposals, per the Financial Times.

Our thought bubble: Whether these ESG activists succeed in getting their companies to adopt these changes is TBD.

  • But if the SEC allows these proposals on the AGM ballot, and shareholders win a majority vote, or even a significant percentage, it's a significant hit to retailers' reputations.
  • Such damage comes at a time when banners are trying hard to attract customers and retain employees.

Richard covers the retail industry for the Axios Pro Retail Deals newsletter. Sign up to read more of his stories and analysis.

Go deeper

Axios
25 mins ago - World

U.S. and Russia clash over Ukraine at UN Security Council

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya attends a United Nations Security Council meeting on Jan. 31. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In a tense UN Security Council meeting on Monday, the Russian and U.S. ambassadors traded barbs over Ukraine, with Russia accusing Washington of "whipping up" tensions and the U.S. warning of an "urgent and dangerous" situation.

Why it matters: Monday's meeting, held at the request of the U.S., was the first open Security Council session on the recent crisis. Western leaders have warned of an imminent Russian invasion, pointing to intelligence and the estimated 100,000 troops they say Moscow has amassed on Ukraine's borders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia prosecutor requests help from FBI following "alarming" Trump comments

Former President Donald speaks to a crowd a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Jan. 29, 2022 in Conroe, TX. Photo: Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the FBI on Sunday to conduct a risk assessment of the county courthouse and government center in Atlanta following "alarming" comments by former President Donald Trump during a rally Saturday.

Why it matters: Willis is conducting an investigation into Trump's efforts to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

Ex-FDA chief: Vaccine for kids under 5 could come earlier than expected

A view of syringes containing 0.2 ml of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5–11. Photo: Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The timeline for getting Pfizer's COVID vaccines to kids under 5 could move to early March, Pfizer board member and former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News Sunday.

Why it matters: Getting vaccines approved for the youngest children would not only be a relief for worried parents, but could help protect against disruptive school and daycare closures.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow