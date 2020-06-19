26 mins ago - Economy & Business

Investors pull out of money market funds for fourth straight week

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Investors pulled just over $33 billion out of money market funds for the week ended June 17, according to data from the Investment Company Institute.

Why it matters: It was the fourth straight week of outflows for the safe-haven vehicle typically used by investors as savings accounts for cash holdings.

The big picture: Money market funds had seen their assets rise to nearly $5 trillion as investors pulled out of riskier plays like stocks and commodities at a record pace over the preceding months.

  • Money market funds have seen a total of $104.74 billion of outflows in the past four weeks.

Yes, but: Until this week, funds were largely flowing into bonds rather than stocks. ICI data and Refinitiv data show that equity funds had seen $38 billion of outflows in the weeks ended May 13 to June 3.

  • The funds saw $13.1 billion of inflows for the week ended June 10, the last week for which ICI equity fund data is available.
  • Data from Refinitiv Lipper shows equity funds saw $25.5 billion in outflows for the week ending June 17.

Dion Rabouin
41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Half of the Fortune 100 pledge $2B to fight inequality

Data: Fortune 500, Axios analysis of company statements, get the data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Naema Ahmed/Axios

Since our Monday story on Fortune 100 companies' donations to battle racism and inequality, the tally has risen to more than $2 billion and now includes 50 firms, according to company announcements and an Axios analysis.

Why it matters: Pressure is growing for wealthy corporations to speak out on social issues and to back up those words with sizable funding. More are doing so than ever before and in a much more public way.

Kendall Baker
46 mins ago - Sports

NFL's top doctor: There won't be "football as usual" in 2020

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, told Axios that he's "very optimistic" about the league's season moving forward this fall — but cautioned that it won't be "football as usual."

Why it matters: "There are going to be a lot of changes in the way that we do things, from how we practice, to how we lay out our facilities, to how we travel, to how we organize sidelines and the on-field experience," he said.

Jonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump aides argue for overture to African Americans at Tulsa rally

Trump supporters at his upcoming rally site in Tulsa. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some advisers to President Trump are urging him to lean into Juneteenth during his rally in Tulsa tomorrow.

Why it matters: Aides have been looking for ways to give Trump opportunities to hype the policies he believes have helped African Americans during his presidency — including criminal justice reform, support for historically black colleges and universities, and opportunity zones.

