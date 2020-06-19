Investors pull out of money market funds for fourth straight week

Investors pulled just over $33 billion out of money market funds for the week ended June 17, according to data from the Investment Company Institute.

Why it matters: It was the fourth straight week of outflows for the safe-haven vehicle typically used by investors as savings accounts for cash holdings.

The big picture: Money market funds had seen their assets rise to nearly $5 trillion as investors pulled out of riskier plays like stocks and commodities at a record pace over the preceding months.

Money market funds have seen a total of $104.74 billion of outflows in the past four weeks.

Yes, but: Until this week, funds were largely flowing into bonds rather than stocks. ICI data and Refinitiv data show that equity funds had seen $38 billion of outflows in the weeks ended May 13 to June 3.