Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A new fund is coming to town. Nichole Wischoff, who spent the last five years working at companies like Blend and Built Technologies, is raising a $50 million solo fund to invest in fintech startups, she tells Axios Pro.

Why it matters: The number of solo capitalists is on the rise, as we've written before. But a huge gender imbalance remains, particularly in fintech.

Details: After investing out of a $4 million fund part-time, Wischoff is now raising $50 million to become a full-time investor.

Some of her existing portfolio companies include Vesta, Coast Pay, OAK Network, and Inspectify.

With Fund II, she plans to write checks between $250,000 and $1 million for seed and pre-seed startups and expects to make 25-35 investments out of the fund — of which 8-10 will be core investments.

Web3 and crypto will not be a huge focus, as she's more interested in trying to fix some of the problems with our existing financial system.

To go deeper and read more of our fintech coverage, sign up here to receive the Fintech Deals newsletter from Axios Pro.