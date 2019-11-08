Investment safe havens unwind amid hope of U.S.-China trade war truce

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The dollar rose to its highest level in five weeks against the Japanese yen on Thursday, as currency markets also took their cue from seemingly reduced tensions between the U.S. and China.

The state of play: The yen's value against the dollar has declined along with gold, bond prices, and other safe havens this week as the world's two largest economies look poised to roll back tariffs and de-escalate the trade war.