Massage, facial, pedicure... intravenous drip?

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
A salon on the Upper East Side of New York that offers IV drip therapies. Photo: Jennifer A. Kingson/Axios
IV drips — the kind you might get if you're rushed to the hospital — are trending as a spa treatment, thanks in part to endorsements by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Madonna.
Why it matters: Like other "wellness" trends with a whiff of medical imprimatur, IV nutrient drips can be harmless or mildly restorative — or go awry, particularly in the wrong hands.
- The promise is that customized cocktails of fluids and vitamins can boost immunity, cure jet lag, ease allergies, restore energy, relax you or help you lose weight.
- The danger is that the treatments — which aren't approved by the FDA — can be administered by unqualified people in settings like shopping malls that aren't equipped for medical emergencies.
Doctors aren't too concerned but scoff at the promises and price tags, saying clients are just paying for rapid hydration that bypasses the stomach.
- "The most important thing they're getting is water with salt, which you could get from a sports drink," says Dr. Sam Torbati, co-chair of emergency medicine at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.
What's happening: IV drip spas have opened across the country — not just in trendsetting cities like New York and Los Angeles, but also in suburbia and middle America.
- The centers are supervised by doctors, and the drips — which take about 30 minutes — are administered by people with various medical credentials.
- Gyms and beauty salons are getting into the act, adding intravenous infusions to the menu alongside fruit smoothies and reflexology.
- Mobile IV services, which come to your home, are also gaining steam. A company called Drip Hydration, for example, will send nurses to your residence, office or hotel room to administer $299 bags of fluid-and-electrolyte cocktails with names like "dehydration," "energy boost" and "hangover."
What they're saying: "IV therapy greatly benefits athletes, patients with compromised GI and immune systems as well as patients with low energy and excess stress," according to Atlas Health Medical Group of Gilbert, Arizona, which is run by two naturopathic physicians.
- The practice says the benefits of its treatments include increased energy, hydration, better athletic performance, detoxification and improved mood.
The other side: "These treatments are mostly harmless and really just result in people making expensive urine," says Dr. Torbati.
- "If you've been sick or out drinking, you're dehydrated — so hydrating will make you feel better."
The back story: Intravenous vitamin therapy is widely traced to a Baltimore doctor named John A. Myers, who, before his death in 1984, administered infusions that became known as "Myers' cocktail."
- This is now considered a "classic" IV drip, though specific formulations vary. One on the menu at Youth Haus in West Hollywood, California, contains IV fluid, vitamin C, magnesium and 6 B vitamins, and costs $149.
Caveat emptor: Reports of IV drips gone wrong are sporadic but worrisome.
- "Risks associated with the infusion in general include blood clots, and vein irritation and inflammation, which could be painful," said Debra Sullivan, a nurse educator who participated in an assessment of spa IV drips on healthline.com, a medical information site.
- "Air embolisms can also be introduced through an IV line, which could cause a stroke."