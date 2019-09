Where it stands: This comet — called Comet C/2019 Q4 (Borisov) — was first seen by amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov on Aug. 30, and it's expected to make its closest approach with Earth, coming within about 180 million miles, by the end of the year.

Scientists around the world will now likely start observing the comet to nail down its orbit and learn all they can about the newfound object.

"Absent an unexpected fading or disintegration, this object should be observable

for at least a year," the Minor Planet Center wrote in a circular.

Background: The first interstellar object spotted by scientists came through the solar system in 2017.

Named 'Oumuamua, the object was found by the University of Hawaii's Pan-STARRS1 telescope while it was on its way out of the solar system.

Unlike 'Oumuamua, scientists will have plenty of time to study C/2019 Q4 over the coming months as it makes its way toward the Sun.

"This gives us precious opportunity to look at things from another solar system up close, it will help us to understand the formation and evolution of planetary systems in general, including our own solar system," Quanzhi Ye, of the University of Maryland, told Axios via email.

The big picture: Astronomers think interstellar objects like these could have been ejected from their own solar systems through interactions with planets or other objects.

According to NASA, an object like 'Oumuamua likely passes through the inner solar system once per year.

What's next: In the coming weeks and months, scientists will try to learn more about the comet, figuring out its size and trajectory, and possibly even examining the light emitted by its atmosphere to learn what it might be made of.