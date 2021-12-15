Sign up for our daily briefing

Internet Association, once a top tech lobby, is set to dissolve

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Internet Association (IA), once the tech industry's top lobbying shop in Washington, representing companies such as Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft, will dissolve as soon as Wednesday, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to Axios.

Driving the news: IA's board will meet Wednesday morning for a vote to dissolve the organization, something the source described as a formality, with the decision already made.

  • The source said Microsoft's departure, first reported by Axios, made the decision imminent, and put the other members in a precarious financial position. Uber recently left the organization as well.
  • The news that IA would dissolve was first reported by Politico.

Why it matters: IA was once a highly influential group, fighting for policy to help internet companies grow with limited government regulation. It described itself as the "unified voice of the internet economy." That unified voice simply doesn't exist anymore.

  • While the IA has historically avoided working in the areas of antitrust and competition, many of its top members are now in the crosshairs of antitrust investigations and proposed bills around the world. All the while, its members constantly compete with one another.
  • The organization has long worked to promote the importance of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the law that shields tech from most liability from third-party posts, but members were increasingly at odds over that policy and legislative paths forward.

Details: IA has seen steadily waning influence in D.C. in recent years, as Axios previously reported.

  • Former president Michael Beckerman is now at TikTok. Current CEO Dane Snowden came from a cable lobbying group.

What they're saying: The source familiar with the situation said Microsoft's departure made keeping the association going unviable, put it in a financial crisis, and that paralysis on big policy issues bogged the organization down.

  • "What was once a leading voice for tech companies is fading into obscurity with barely a whimper and hardly anything to show for itself," one former employee told Axios.
  • The Internet Association didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Zachary Basu
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House unanimously passes Uyghur forced labor bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, speaks to Rep. Jim McGovern. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House on Tuesday evening unanimously voted to pass a bill that would ban all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang unless the U.S. government determines that the products were not made with forced labor.

Driving the news: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) reached a compromise agreement earlier on Tuesday on the final legislative text of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. COVID death toll tops 800,000 — COVID may qualify as disability under ADA, EEOC says — Fighting COVID misinformation with cartoons.
  2. Vaccines: Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron — NFL requires coaches and some staff get COVID vaccine boosters.
  3. States: Colorado governor says COVID "medical emergency" is over — Supreme Court declines to block NY's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers
  4. World: COVID vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds — U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases — Africa may not hit 70% vaccination target until late 2024, WHO warns.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump Republicans eager to dethrone McConnell as GOP leader

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell is facing a frontal assault from emboldened pro-Trump Republicans eager to unseat him as the Senate’s GOP leader.

Why it matters: The Kentuckian has long been viewed as the most powerful Republican in Congress, a figure many in the party have feared turning into an enemy. His endurance has allowed him to reshape the Supreme Court and dictate much of the national political agenda for over a decade.

