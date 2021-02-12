Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Interior Department to meet with tribal leaders to reset relations

Protestors walk past an image of a Native American woman during a march to "Count Every Vote, Protect Every Person" on the day after the US Presidential Election in Seattle. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Interior said Thursday it will host consultations with indigenous tribal leaders next month to discuss COVID-19, economic inequality, racial justice and climate change.

Why it matters: The move comes as the Biden administration seeks to reset the White House's relationship with tribal governments following years of tensions with former President Trump, who often made offensive remarks about Native Americans.

  • U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) a member of Laguna Pueblo, is awaiting confirmation to become Interior secretary. She'd be the first Native American to run the department.
  • Haaland's nomination faces opposition among some Republicans for Biden's moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on public lands, the Washington Post reported.

Details: Interior said it will notify all federally recognized tribes of the consultation series and will hold four meetings in March to hear leaders’ suggestions on federal policy and departmental actions.

  • Last month, Biden signed an executive order for “re-establishing federal respect for tribal sovereignty.”

Flashback: Trump praised figures such as Robert E. Lee and former President Jackson to the dismay of many Black and Native Americans.

  • Trump also regularly referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as "Pocahontas" to make fun of her claim of Native American heritage. Some Native American women said Trump's use was a racist slur.

The big picture: Native American tribal governments seek help to fight COVID-19, which has affected reservations hard where there are housing shortages and lack of basic plumbing in some parts.

  • Some Indigenous activists also want the federal government to return seized land to tribes like Mount Rushmore, Black Hills and Bears Ears.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
13 hours ago - Energy & Environment

IEA says Biden's early oil moves have limited near-term impact

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios 

The effects of President Biden's restrictions on oil-and-gas leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters will be limited in the near term, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.

Driving the news: IEA's monthly oil market report says it doesn't see a "material impact on U.S. production in the short term."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden blasts Trump's COVID vaccination efforts: "Did not do his job"

President Biden. Photo: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Thursday slammed his predecessor for "not doing his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans."

Driving the news: Biden's remarks at the National Institutes of Health came not long after his administration signed final contracts with the Pfizer and Moderna to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside Trump's impeachment defense

Trump defense attorneys Bruce Castor (left) and Michael van der Veen. Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal defense will focus entirely on process, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The attorneys representing the former president know it's fruitless to continue defending his actions preceding the Capitol attack. Instead, they'll say none of that matters because the trial itself is unconstitutional — an argument many Republican senators are ready to embrace.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow