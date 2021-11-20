Sign up for our daily briefing

Interior to remove anti-Indigenous slurs from names of federal lands

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland speaks during a welcome ceremony for a totem pole carved by the House of Tears Carvers of the Lummi Nation on July 29, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images

The Interior Department will review, remove and replace derogatory names, including "squaw," from U.S. geographic landmarks, Secretary Deb Haaland announced Friday.

The big picture: Haaland's order formally declares the term as derogatory and creates a task force to rename the federal lands that bear it. A separate committee will review proposed name changes related to other derogatory terms.

Details: The Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force will be required to engage in tribal consultation and consider public feedback on proposed name changes.

  • The term is a slur historically used to denigrate Native Americans, especially Indigenous women. Over 650 federal land units currently contain the word, according to a database maintained by the Board on Geographic Names.

What she's saying: "Racist terms have no place in our vernacular or on our federal lands. Our nation’s lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression," Haaland said in a statement.

  • "Today’s actions will accelerate an important process to reconcile derogatory place names and mark a significant step in honoring the ancestors who have stewarded our lands since time immemorial."

Of note: The order also creates the Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names, which will work separately to review proposed name changes related to other derogatory terms.

  • It will include representatives from Indigenous tribes as well as tribal and Native Hawaiian organizations.

Don't forget: The federal government previously eliminated use of derogatory terms in the past, such as the n-word and anti-Japanese slurs.

  • Several states have already passed legislation to prohibit the use of "squaw" in place names.

WTA asks U.S. ambassador to China for 'urgent' help in finding missing tennis star

China's Peng Shuai in a women's doubles semi-final match at the Kunming Open tennis tournament on April 27, 2019. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's ambassador to the United States should assist in "bringing about a satisfactory result" in regards to the missing tennis player Peng Shuai, Women's Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon wrote in a letter dated Friday.

Why it matters: Peng has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. Tennis authorities have called for a full investigation into the allegations by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

The beauty industry overlooks rising Latina demand

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Latinas are a growing segment in the beauty and self-care industries, outspending non-Hispanic buyers in the past few years.

Why it matters: Many companies have yet to market to them, while brands aimed at Latinas or have Latina founders struggle to attract investors.

Axios AM Deep Dive: America's great reset

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The turmoil over the 2020 presidential election isn't over. It could resurface in new ways in 2022 and 2024, as we explore in this Axios AM Deep Dive on voting and democracy, led by Axios managing editors David Nather and Margaret Talev.

