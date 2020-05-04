1 hour ago - Technology

Intel's Mobileye targets urban mobility growth with Moovit deal

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Intel is paying $900 million to buy Moovit, a data-rich app that helps people navigate cities using multiple modes of transportation from bikes and scooters to public transit and taxis.

Why it matters: The acquisition will help Mobileye, Intel's automated driving subsidiary, expand the breadth of its planned mobility services to include everything from self-driving vehicles and automated fleets to on-demand robo-taxi services.

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 3,571, 615 — Total deaths: 250,134 — Total recoveries — 1,145,407Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,176,905 — Total deaths: 68,387 — Total recoveries — 180,303 — Total tested: 7,123,222Map.
  3. States: California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up tracing program.
  4. Trump administration: New modeling privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
  5. World: Spain and Italy begin first phase of reopening their economies — U.S. skipped EU-hosted summit that saw countries pledge billions for coronavirus vaccine research.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A coronavirus-infected hurricane season is the next catastrophe.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up tracing program

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Monday that some retail businesses will be permitted to reopen this week as part of a phase two easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The state of play: Under new guidelines, which will be released in more detail later this week, Newsom said bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, sporting goods retailers and more can reopen for pickup as early as Friday. Retail manufacturers will also be allowed to resume production.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Spain and Italy try reopening their economies amid the coronavirus

The Naples railway station on Monday, as passengers travel from Milan. Photo: Marco Cantile/LightRocket via Getty Images

Spain and Italy, the European countries hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus, are reopening their economies in stages beginning on Monday.

The big picture: Both countries have emphasized bringing back industry before retail. In the U.S., some states are reopening restaurants and other non-essential businesses first, in contrast with federal guidelines for reopening.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow24 mins ago - Health