Intel's Mobileye targets urban mobility growth with Moovit deal
Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images
Intel is paying $900 million to buy Moovit, a data-rich app that helps people navigate cities using multiple modes of transportation from bikes and scooters to public transit and taxis.
Why it matters: The acquisition will help Mobileye, Intel's automated driving subsidiary, expand the breadth of its planned mobility services to include everything from self-driving vehicles and automated fleets to on-demand robo-taxi services.