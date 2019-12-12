Intel and Uber come clean on pay equity, sexual assault

This ugly truth was revealed by Intel in a pay disclosure this week the like of which I can't ever recall seeing from corporate America.

The Intel report came on the heels of Uber's own warts-and-all safety report, which disclosed nearly 6,000 sex assaults of various types over two years.

The Uber report revealed 107 deaths in two years from 97 fatal crashes — including the death of 32 pedestrians and two cyclists. Plus, another 19 "fatal physical assaults" and 464 incidents of "non-consensual sexual penetration."

The report was restricted to the U.S., despite the fact that most of Uber's business (and almost certainly the majority of total murders and rapes that happen on its platform) is in other countries.

Why it matters: Most companies like to keep bad news under wraps. Intel and Uber are bringing transparency to their failings, which, we can only hope, will encourage other companies to follow suit. Problems denied are problems that will never be solved.

