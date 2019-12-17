ROI: Habana had raised $120 million over two rounds of VC funding, from Intel, Bessemer Venture Partners, Samsung, Walden International, and WRV Partners.

The bottom line: "The microprocessor giant is hell-bent on getting internet giants and enterprises to use its neural-network math coprocessors, rather than GPUs and specialist custom parts from Nvidia and others, and it's hoping this Habana upstart will help that dream come true." — Katyanna Quach, The Register