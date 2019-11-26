Insurers resist price hikes from their own insurers

Data: Guy Carpenter; Note: Index shows changes to global property catastrophe pricing from its starting point of 100 in 1990; Chart: Axios Visuals

Insurers are resisting rate hikes from their insurers, including the property reinsurers that act as a safety net if insurance companies’ losses reach a certain level.

Why it matters: Reinsurers, which in the past have bid up rates as insurers accumulated more losses than expected, are competing more with alternative capital.