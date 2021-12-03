Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-12-03

Hedging against extreme weather events

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Your home or business insurance could soon come with innovative options for extreme weather thanks in part to platforms developed by climate risk management companies like The Demex Group.

Driving the news: The company uses a combination of meteorological know-how, risk analysis, software development and relationships with insurers to help distribute the monetary risk that extreme weather events pose.

The big picture: Such events, particularly temperature and precipitation extremes, are worsening due to human-caused climate change. Transferring that risk from business owners, and spreading it across the insurance industry, could be a way to help manage a riskier future.

Between the lines: On Thursday, The Demex Group announced it had raised $9 million in Series A funding. Last month, it also rolled out a unique partnership with Vave, an insurance API service platform. Under the partnership, the companies will offer extreme temperature insurance to commercial properties nationwide.

  • The product is designed to provide up to $1,000 of cash immediately when the temperature hits a certain threshold, according to a statement, giving business owners a bridge to cover the gap before traditional insurance might reimburse for physical damage.

What they're saying: "What we have found is that there's a sort of a gap period where when the event occurs, it takes a little while to get the insurance money flowing," Stephen Bennett, chief climate officer at The Demex Group, told Axios.

  • Bennett said the company is working to offer similar products for precipitation, heat and other extreme events.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
18 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Early winter heat shatters records in U.S., Canada

Temperature departures from average on Dec. 2, 2021, as depicted by the GFS computer model. (Weatherbell.com)

A widespread and intense heatwave is roasting large portions of the U.S. and Canada, shattering daily and monthly temperature records.

Why it matters: Winter is the fastest-warming season across the U.S., and the lingering warmth is shortening the snow season in places like Colorado and Montana, where mountain snowpack is a critical source of water during the summer months.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Dec 2, 2021 - Health

Biden administration moves to make insurance cover at-home COVID tests

President Biden speaks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 1. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The federal government will issue guidance to allow people with private health insurance to seek reimbursement for the cost of at-home COVID tests, President Biden will announce Thursday.

Why it matters: The move — which comes amid growing concern about the Omicron variant and as part of the administration's larger strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID this winter — will expand access to at-home testing for over 150 million people.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Job gains slow sharply as U.S. adds 210k jobs in November

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate plummeted to 4.2% from 4.6%.

Why it matters: Job gains slowed sharply, but the labor market recovery remains on track.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

