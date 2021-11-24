Instagram head to testify before Congress

Adam Mosseri, head of Meta-owned Instagram, has agreed to testify before Congress in early December about Instagram's impact on young people, he said in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday.

Why it matters: Meta, formerly Facebook, is continuing to acknowledge mounting concern from the public and lawmakers over social media apps' effect on children and teens.

News of Mosseri's upcoming testimony was first reported by The New York Times.

What they're saying: "There's an important discussion happening right now about keeping young people safe online," Mosseri said. "I've been thinking a lot about how Instagram shows up, and I'm looking forward to sharing more of the work we're doing in the weeks ahead."

Mosseri said he thinks of his own three kids when he thinks of kid's safety on the Internet, and that he thinks it's his responsibility to keep children safe while they do "amazing things online."

Details: Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) will lead the hearing before the Senate Commerce consumer protection subcommittee the week of Dec. 6, his office confirmed to Axios.