In the next few weeks, Instagram will stop allowing influencers to promote tobacco, weapons or vaping products in branded posts, it announced in a blog post on Wednesday.
Why it matters: It's the first time the photo app is establishing boundaries for influencer sponsored content.
Facebook policies prohibited ads for weapons, tobacco and vaping products on its feeds, and until now, Instagram allowed private users to post paid promotions of these products without the oversight of Facebook's ad-buying system.
- "Instagram reaches a younger demographic, which may be more easily swayed by ads from the famous users of the platform," per Bloomberg.
- Facebook tells CNBC that the company is building tools to help content creators comply with new policies, like the ability to restrict which users can see their content based on age.
What's next: Starting next year, Instagram will restrict the audience for influencer ads involving alcohol and dietary supplements.
Go deeper: Celebrities and social media influencers are bucking the retail