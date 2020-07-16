27 mins ago - Economy & Business

Instacart sues Uber's grocery delivery service

Photo: Denver Post Photo / Cyrus McCrimmon

Instacart has filed a lawsuit against Cornershop, a grocery delivery company recently acquired by Uber, accusing the company of scraping material including thousands of images from Instacart's product catalog as it expanded to the U.S.

The big picture: Grocery delivery has been in the spotlight during the pandemic as Americans stay home much of the time, opting for delivery services instead. The boom in demand has also helped Instacart reportedly turn a profit for the first time.

Flashback: Last year, Uber agreed to acquire Cornershop, a Latin American grocery delivery service. It debuted in the U.S. in May, starting in Dallas and Miami.

  • Cornershop recently faced backlash from US grocery retailers that learned the company was offering delivery services from their stores without their permission, according to The Information.

What they're saying:

Today, Instacart filed a lawsuit against Cornershop after the company failed to comply with a cease and desist demanding it stop stealing our catalog and using our misappropriated intellectual property. The lawsuit makes clear that Cornershop is engaging in a systematic effort to illegally steal Instacart’s proprietary catalog while attempting to conceal that theft for its own commercial benefit.
— Instacart spokesperson
Instacart is facing a new challenge in the US from a Chilean upstart, and it’s unfortunate that their first move is litigation instead of competition. Cornershop will be responding to this complaint but won’t be deterred in bringing grocery delivery to more customers in the US.
— Uber spokesperson

Sam Baker
38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court won't block Florida law limiting felons' voting rights

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to block Florida's rules that prevent some convicted felons from voting — a temporary win that will leave the state's restrictions in place into the fall, if not longer.

Why it matters: This legal dispute will ultimately determine whether hundreds of thousands of Floridians are eligible to vote — enough to swing an election.

Felix Salmon
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Breaking down the Tesla obsession

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tesla is the company of the moment — the prime exemplar of just about any big and important trend that you might care about.

Why it matters: Almost every reader of finance and business news will have at least one strongly-held opinion about Tesla. What you might not realize is just how widely those opinions range, and the degree to which they map onto much broader views of the world.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Gallup: Party preference swings dramatically in favor of Democrats

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Americans' political party preferences have swung sharply from a 2-point Republican advantage in January to an 11-point Democratic advantage in July, according to Gallup's monthly averages of telephone polls in 2020.

The big picture: The dramatic shift is more a product of fewer people identifying as Republican or Republican-leaning (down 8% since January) than gains among those who identify as Democratic or Democratic-leaning (up 5%).

