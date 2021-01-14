Instacart to provide $25 stipend to shoppers who get COVID-19 vaccine

Grocery delivery company Instacart says it will provide a $25 stipend to its workers who take time off to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the U.S. and Canada starting on February.

Why it matters: Some companies in retail and services are beginning to announce incentives to get their workforces vaccinated sooner rather than later — both for the workers' safety and the companies' own bottom lines.

Dollar General, for example, recently announced it will give workers four hours of pay if they get vaccinated.

Yes, but: It's unclear how soon such workers will be able to get vaccinated. While some companies like Uber and Instacart have petitioned state and federal authorities to include their workers in earlier priority groups, these decisions are mostly made at state and local levels and will vary greatly.