Insight Partners seals $20 billion fund

Insight Partners raised $20 billion for its largest flagship fund yet, the tech-focused venture capital and private equity investor announced on Thursday.

Why it matters: The new fund from Insight, one of the most active venture investors last year, adds to the flood of capital pouring into private companies but comes at a time when public market investors are souring on growth stocks.

Of note: The firm completed more Series A and buyout deals last year than pre-IPO rounds, says Managing Partner Deven Parekh — meaning its portfolio so far has been largely insulated from the public market selloff.

Details: Insight is looking at public companies in the fintech and software space that are feeling the brunt of the market's volatility, though executives and founders are still hesitant to sell.

"We are going to monitor the markets and we will react where the market changes," says Parekh, who led Insight's investments in Checkout.com, DriveWealth, WeWork and Saks.com.

"We are increasing our quality bar. What happened in a frothier market was that a rising tide lifted all boats independent of quality to an extent," Parekh adds.

That approach is less about showing profitability, and more about showing that the business is sustainable — for example, that its nosebleed growth is partnered with high customer life-time value and reasonable customer acquisition costs.

Bottom line: Insight isn't calling this moment the market's top, but it is insuring itself against a long-term selloff. And in either scenario, it has one of the largest funds out there to deploy.