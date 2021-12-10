Sign up for our daily briefing

User data startup co-founded by Tim Berners-Lee raises $30M

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Inrupt, a Boston-based Internet user data control platform, raised $30 million in Series A funding led by Forte Ventures, per TechCrunch.

Why it matters: Inrupt was co-founded by Tim Berners-Lee, who's known as the father of the World Wide Web.

  • Other investors include Allstate, Minderoo Foundation and insiders Akamai and Glasswing Ventures.

The bottom line: "Berners-Lee aims to fix some of the problems that have handicapped the so-called open web in an age of huge, closed platforms such as Facebook. Building on ideas developed by an open-source software project called Solid, Inrupt promises a web where people can use a single sign-on for any service and personal data is stored in pods, or personal online data stores, controlled by the user." — Jonathan Weber, Reuters

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
2 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Lower 48 states could have warmest December on record

The National Weather Service's forecast for temperature anomalies on Dec. 15, 2021. (Weatherbell.com)

A potentially epic December heat wave is set to blanket much of the contiguous U.S. over the next two weeks, potentially leading several cities and states to set records for the warmest first month of winter on record.

The big picture: In a major pattern shift, the jet stream is poised to dive south toward the western U.S., bringing much-needed rains and mountain snows to a parched California and other western states. But to the east of this jet stream dip, or trough, a potentially record strong ridge of high pressure is projected to set up over the Central U.S.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas anti-abortion law to proceed

Abortion and anti-abortion rights demonstrators rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday said some lawsuits against Texas' anti-abortion law — the strictest in the country — can proceed.

The big picture: The court's decision is not a ruling on the merits of Texas' law — and leaves the law in place — but it paves the way for the courts to decide whether that law is constitutional.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Updated 24 seconds ago - World

Netanyahu responds to Trump's "F**k him," defends congrats to Biden

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday responded to an interview in which Donald Trump accused him of disloyalty, saying Israel's alliance with the U.S. meant "it was important for me to congratulate the incoming president."

What they're saying: In an interview for my book “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East," Trump fumed over a video Netanyahu sent congratulating Biden for his victory. "I haven't spoken to him since," Trump said. "F**k him."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

