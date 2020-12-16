Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Facebook takes down dueling French, Russian online influence campaigns in Africa

Faustin-Archange Touadera, president of the Central African Republic, gives a speech at a campaign rally in Bangui, Central African Republic, Dec. 12, 2020. Photo: Xinhua/André Bâ via Getty Images

Facebook took down three networks of accounts that were waging online influence campaigns in Africa, which researchers linked to an infamous Russian troll farm and the French military.

Why it matters: The report offers an unusual look into an antagonistic online influence campaign that pitted two adversaries against each other in real time.

  • It is also a rare window into an online influence campaign authored by a Western U.S. ally.

Details: The French and Russian operations, which targeted people in the Central African Republic (CAR) and other African countries, did not merely run in parallel, but often took shots at one another on Facebook, according to a new report by the social networks analytics firm Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory.

What they’re saying: “From January 2020 through to the moment of the takedown, the rival influence operations posted in the same groups, commented on each other’s posts, called each other out as ‘fake news,’ conducted basic open-source analysis to expose each other’s fake accounts, friended each other, shared each other’s posts, and even, according to one source, tried to entrap each other with direct messages,” per the report.

Yes, but: There were important differences in the French and Russian operations, notes the report. Though they did post pro-French military content, the French operatives eschewed the type of direct online electoral influence attempts pervasive in the Russian campaigns.

  • In CAR, the French “posted almost exclusively about Russian interference and Russian trolls,” says the report. “Unlike the Russian operation, it did not post systematically about electoral politics and avoided commenting on the upcoming election and its candidates.”

The bottom line: The use of covert online influence networks by France — a democratic Western power — still carries great risks of moral and ethical condemnation, says the report.



Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
Jan 7, 2020 - World

We're entering a new golden age of China journalism

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A growing number of investigative journalists and news organizations around the world are investing more resources in covering China from afar.

Why it matters: The Chinese Communist Party claims China's rise offers the world an alternative to western leadership and values. In the coming decade, journalism is vital to understanding exactly what kind of global leader China will be.


Orion Rummler
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Emails show former Trump health appointee advocated herd immunity strategy

HHS secretary Alex Azar with President Trump at the White House on Nov. 20. Photo: Mangel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A former senior Health and Human Services adviser advocated this summer to let young and middle-aged Americans become infected with COVID-19 in order to develop "herd immunity," according to emails released Wednesday by the House committee overseeing the federal government's coronavirus response.

Why it matters: Without a vaccine, achieving herd immunity — in which widespread outbreaks are prevented because enough people in a community are immune to a disease — would result in widespread fatalities and likely overwhelm health systems.


Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine How tech is aiding the vaccine rollout.
  2. Health: FDA grants emergency authorization to first over-the-counter, at-home COVID antigen test.
  3. Politics: Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Biden warns Americans of pain his presidency will inherit.
  4. Business: Oil forecast highlights the long road back from COVID-19 — 2020's been a breakout year for the creator economy.
  5. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program


