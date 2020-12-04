Get the latest market trends in your inbox

U.S. markets brace for possible inflation spike

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Expand chart
Data: ISM; Chart: Axios Visuals

A spate of recent U.S. economic data releases suggest that inflation could be making a major comeback.

Driving the news: Thursday's report on the U.S. services sector for November from the Institute for Supply Management was slightly better than expected but still down from October's reading, however, the bigger story was in the prices paid index.

What happened: Prices paid jumped to its highest level since early 2012, rising for the second straight month and coming in above 60 for the third month in four and fourth month in six.

  • Prior to June, the prices paid index hadn't risen above 60 since November 2018.
  • The increase in services prices has come in concert with increasing manufacturing prices. ISM's manufacturing prices paid index has been above 60 for each of the past three months (October through December) after not hitting 60 since December 2018.
  • A reading above 50 indicates that prices are increasing.

Why it matters: A return of inflation would put the U.S. economy in a precarious position, especially with the renewed rise in COVID-19 diagnoses and the still weak job market.

  • The Fed is holding interest rates down to help spur economic activity but could be forced to choose between the need to rein in inflation and the need to assist the economy.

Yes, but: Some economists have been incredulous about rising inflation, given the deflationary impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • "Just a reminder that one off shifts in prices (goods vs services >> services vs goods) do not an inflation process make," MacroPolicy Perspectives president Julia Coronado wrote on Twitter.
  • "Inflation is steady increases in a broad set of prices underpinned by steady gains in consumer purchasing power. Thank you for coming to my Ted talk..."

Yes, but, but: Closely followed inflation metrics are reacting just the same — 5-year, 10-year and 30-year breakeven inflation rates have climbed all week, hitting fresh highs every day since Tuesday that date back to May 2019.

  • The 5-year, 5-year forward inflation expectation rate rose to 1.94% Thursday, the highest its been since July 2019.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Updated Dec 3, 2020 - Economy & Business

Our make-believe economy is here to stay

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Federal Reserve and global central banks are remaking the world's economy in an effort to save it, but have created something of a monster.

Why it matters: The Fed-driven economy relies on the creation of trillions of dollars — literally out of thin air — that are used to purchase bonds and push money into a pandemic-ravaged economy that has long been dependent on free cash and is only growing more addicted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay BrownFelix Salmon
20 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. economy adds 245,000 jobs in November as rate of recovery slows

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.7% from 6.9%, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The labor market continues to recover even as coronavirus cases surge— though it's still millions of jobs short of the pre-pandemic level. The problem is that the rate of recovery is slowing significantly.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Health

Fauci says he accepted Biden's offer to be chief medical adviser "on the spot"

The government's top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci said Friday that he "absolutely" will accept the offer from President-elect Joe Biden to serve as his chief medical adviser, telling NBC's "Today" that he said yes "right on the spot."

Why it matters: President Trump had a contentious relationship with Fauci, who has been forced during the pandemic to correct many of the president's false claims about the coronavirus. Biden, meanwhile, has emphasized the importance of "listening to the scientists" throughout his campaign and transition.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

