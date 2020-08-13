2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inflation rising fast after second-quarter collapse

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The consumer price index rose 0.6% last month for the second straight time, with gasoline accounting for a quarter of the gain. Core CPI, which strips out food and energy prices, jumped by 0.6%, marking the biggest gain since January 1991.

Why it matters: The back-to-back CPI increases combined with Tuesday's bounce back producer price index reading, suggest inflation is far from dead.

  • Inflation worries also were stoked by Friday's jobs report, which showed stronger-than-expected gains last month.

Where it stands: Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields settled at 0.67% Wednesday, the highest since July 6, as the market has seen a notable reversal.

  • Last week 10-year yields stalled near record lows below 0.6%.
  • Yields have now risen in four consecutive sessions.

What they're saying: "Inflation initially collapsed in [the second quarter] as the pandemic hit, but it has recovered quickly in recent months as central banks engaged in unprecedented easing," Bank of America commodity and derivatives strategist Francisco Blanch said in a note to clients.

  • "In turn, the aggressive expansion of monetary and fiscal policy in the US has led to fears of US currency debasement and overshooting inflation."

What it means: Blanch recommends commodities, currencies like the Mexican peso and Brazilian real and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, which "are closely correlated to inflation."

Dion Rabouin
Aug 12, 2020 - Economy & Business

U.S. producer prices rose last month by the most since October 2018

Data: U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. producer prices rose by the most since October 2018 last month, following a 0.2% decline in June.

Details: U.S. PPI for final demand, a measurement of prices paid by businesses, increased 0.6% last month, driven by a surge in portfolio management fees and the rising cost of gasoline.

Dion Rabouin
Aug 12, 2020 - Economy & Business

Gold had its worst day in 7 years, but investors remain bullish

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Gold fell by 2% on Tuesday with some ETFs seeing prices decline by 5% or more as investors took profits on the precious metal after a rally that has pushed gold to record highs near $2,100 per troy ounce.

Why it matters: It was the third straight session that gold fell, the longest losing streak since June, after seven days of appreciation, and the worst selloff since 2013.

Ben Geman
19 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Wind and solar power hit record global market shares in first half of 2020

Reproduced from Ember; Chart: Axios Visuals

A steep decline in coal-fired power combined with rising wind and solar output drove the carbon-free sources to record global market share in the first half of 2020, per a new analysis from the environmental think tank Ember.

Why it matters: The report shows how the coronavirus pandemic is speeding the ongoing shakeup of the global power mix — but also how it's occurring too slowly to reach international climate goals.

