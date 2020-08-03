7 hours ago - Economy & Business

Betting on inflation is paying off big for investors

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The specter of rising inflation is helping power assets like gold, silver and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) to strong returns with record demand this year.

The big picture: Investors continue to pack in even as inflation metrics like the consumer price index (CPI) and personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index have remained anchored.

What's happening: The Fed has added close to $3 trillion to its balance sheet since March and Congress passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, leading to an unprecedented increase in U.S. money supply.

  • The stimulus efforts have helped push stock and bond markets higher, but in recent months the gains of precious metals have far outpaced them.
  • In July, the value of gold and silver rose by 11% and 33%, respectively, with silver up 62% over the last three months.
  • The dollar suffered its worst month in a decade in July, which boosts the value of commodities priced in dollars.

By the numbers: In the first six months of the year, total investment demand for gold reached a record value of more than $60 billion even as demand for jewelry, bars and coins fell, the World Gold Council announced Thursday.

  • Global net inflows to gold ETFs reached $39.5 billion in the first half of the year, "significantly above the highest level of annual inflows," WGC noted, both in tonnage terms (646 trillion in 2009) and dollar value ($23 billion in 2016).
  • "To put this strength of demand into context, H1 inflows are also significantly higher than the multi-decade record level of central bank net purchases seen in 2018 and 2019."
  • Global holdings of silver rose 10% in the first half of the year and silver ETF holdings surpassed the previous record for a full year, according to the Silver Institute.

TIPS have been so well bid that yields, which move inversely to prices, have fallen to historic lows on some maturities. The 10-year TIPS yield has recently dropped to almost -1%, Reuters reported last week.

  • TIPS funds have seen net positive inflows for six straight weeks, including the two best weekly net inflows on record (the weeks ending June 24 and July 1), according to Refinitiv Lipper.

What to watch: Fed chair Jerome Powell has said the U.S. central bank is not even "thinking about thinking about thinking about" raising U.S. interest rates, and WSJ reported Sunday that the Fed is considering an overhaul of its long-term strategy of raising rates early to head off rising inflation.

  • That could mean the central bank pulls back on its commitment to keeping rates in check right as inflation returns.

Fadel Allassan
30 mins ago - Technology

Trump claims TikTok will be banned if not sold by Sept. 15

President Trump said Monday that TikTok will be shut down in the U.S. if it hasn't been bought by Microsoft or another company by Sept. 15.

Why it matters: Trump appears to have backed off his threat to immediately ban TikTok after speaking with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who said Sunday that the company will pursue discussions with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to purchase the app in the U.S.

Axios
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 18,147,574 — Total deaths: 690,573 — Total recoveries — 10,753,815Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 4,687,828 — Total deaths: 155,062 — Total recoveries: 1,468,689 — Total tests: 56,812,162Map.
  3. Politics: White House will require staff to undergo randomized coronavirus testing — Pelosi says Birx "enabled" Trump on misinformation.
  4. Business: Virtual school is another setback for retail — The pandemic hasn't hampered health care.
  5. Public health: Former FDA chief says MLB outbreaks should be warning sign for schools.
Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Filing suggests Manhattan DA is investigating Trump for possible fraud

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

The Manhattan District Attorney's office suggested for the first time Monday that it's investigating President Trump and his company for "alleged bank and insurance fraud," the New York Times first reported.

The state of play: The disclosure was made in a filing in federal court that seeks to force accounting firm Mazars USA to comply with a subpoena for eight years of Trump's personal and corporate tax returns.

