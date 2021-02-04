Sign up for our daily briefing

Inflation expectations are highest since 2013

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. inflation expectations continue to rise, as the 5-year breakeven rate hit its highest in nearly eight years on Wednesday.

What's happening: Inflation expectations are climbing at a torrid pace thanks largely to massive lending by the Fed and big government stimulus programs, with both expected to continue at a sizable pace for some time.

  • The 10-year breakeven rate and 30-year breakeven rate, which measure expectations of inflation over those time periods, also rose to fresh highs.

ICYMI: The University of Michigan's January consumer sentiment index fell to 79.0, down from its average of 81.5 in 2020, and well below the average of 97.0 from 2017 to 2019.

  • However, one-year-ahead inflation expectations ticked up to 3% from 2.5% in December, while 5- and 10-year inflation expectations rose to 2.7%.

Flashback: "Right now everybody thinks we’re going to get reflation — that’s real growth going forward," Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, said on the latest Voices of Wall Street podcast last month.

  • "If that morphs itself into inflation that could be [a problem] for financial markets throughout the second half of the year."
  • "If we get to 2.6% or 2.7% on the core [inflation] number that’s the highest level we would have in 30 years," Bianco noted.

Ina Fried, author of Login
24 hours ago - Economy & Business

Charted: How Google Cloud stacks up to AWS

Data: Company filings; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Google has been spending heavily to win business away from Amazon Web Services, as evidenced by both companies' latest quarterly results, which were announced Tuesday.

The big picture: Google may be the leader in search, but when it comes to cloud services, it is still chasing after Amazon and Microsoft's Azure.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - World

Trouble brewing in the eurozone

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasing lockdowns, a mutating virus and a botched vaccine rollout have the eurozone headed for a double-dip recession, weighing heavily on its currency and pushing the dollar higher.

Why it matters: The weak dollar (down 10% from its 2020 highs) has been a linchpin for some of the biggest consensus trades this year — strong commodities, skyrocketing U.S. equity prices and emerging market stocks and bonds.

Jeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

The debate over trans inclusion in federally-funded athletics

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

President Biden's executive order prohibiting LGBTQ discrimination in federally-funded athletics represents a significant step forward for transgender women athletes.

What it says: The order — which targets discrimination in all areas, not just sports — states that schools receiving federal funding must allow biological boys who self-identify as girls onto girls' sports teams or face federal action.

