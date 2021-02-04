Inflation expectations are highest since 2013

U.S. inflation expectations continue to rise, as the 5-year breakeven rate hit its highest in nearly eight years on Wednesday.

What's happening: Inflation expectations are climbing at a torrid pace thanks largely to massive lending by the Fed and big government stimulus programs, with both expected to continue at a sizable pace for some time.

The 10-year breakeven rate and 30-year breakeven rate, which measure expectations of inflation over those time periods, also rose to fresh highs.

ICYMI: The University of Michigan's January consumer sentiment index fell to 79.0, down from its average of 81.5 in 2020, and well below the average of 97.0 from 2017 to 2019.

However, one-year-ahead inflation expectations ticked up to 3% from 2.5% in December, while 5- and 10-year inflation expectations rose to 2.7%.

Flashback: "Right now everybody thinks we’re going to get reflation — that’s real growth going forward," Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, said on the latest Voices of Wall Street podcast last month.