What to expect from Friday's Consumer Price Index report

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The latest measure of inflation is set for release Friday, as market watchers continue to process last week’s confusing jobs report and try to game out the economic impact of the latest coronavirus variant.

Why it matters: Americans, politicians, and regulators are laser-focused on price gains picking up steam and impacting the overall economic recovery.

By the numbers: Consensus estimates among economists call for the core Consumer Price Index, which measures the price of goods and services excluding food and energy, to have risen by 0.4% in November from October.

  • That compares to the 0.6% hike seen in October, and September’s 0.2% uptick.

What they’re saying: A group of top economists have ramped up their inflation expectations in recent months, and downgraded their forecasts for U.S. economic growth in 2021, according to a new NABE Outlook survey released Monday.

  • "Nearly three-fourths of respondents — 71% — anticipate that the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, the change in the core PCE price index, will not cool down to or below the Fed’s target of 2% year-over-year until the second half of 2023 or later," said NABE vice president Julia Coronado, in a statement.

The bottom line: The Fed has already reversed course on its stance that higher prices would be temporary and that admission may change the central bank's view on its policies.

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The U.S. isn’t alone: Over 35 countries hit with inflation

Expand chart
Data: OECD, reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Inflation in the U.S. has risen during the past two years at the third-fastest rate out of 46 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and other economically significant countries.

The big picture: Rising prices aren’t just a problem in the United States. Thirty-nine of the other countries analyzed by the Pew Research Center saw inflation increase between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of this year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hope King
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

D.C.-Beijing tensions are shifting markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. markets stand to lose $2 trillion in value if D.C. and Beijing drift further apart.

Why it matters: Political chasms are showing up in new securities regulations that put companies and investors in a bind. The rules are also another reflection of how much relations between the world’s largest economies have cooled, even as they remain economically interdependent. 

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bob Herman
3 hours ago - Health
Axios Investigates

Documents reveal the secrecy of America's drug pricing matrix

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

American businesses spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on prescription drugs, and the bills keep getting bigger. But some of the companies promising to help rein in those costs prevent employers from looking under the hood.

Why it matters: Documents provided to Axios reveal a new layer of secrecy within the maze of American drug pricing — one in which firms that manage drug coverage for hundreds of employers, representing millions of workers, obscure the details of their work and make it difficult to figure out whether they're actually providing a good deal.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow