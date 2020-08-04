9 hours ago - Sports

Indy 500 to be held without fans due to coronavirus

The 2019 Indianapolis 500. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced on Tuesday that it will hold the 2020 Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 without fans due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: It's the first time in the race’s 109-year history that fans won't be in attendance and marks yet another professional sports disruption set off by the virus. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway had originally planned to hold the race at 25% stadium capacity.

What they're saying: “As dedicated as we were to running the race this year with 25 percent attendance at our large outdoor facility, even with meaningful and careful precautions implemented by the city and state, the COVID-19 trends in Marion County and Indiana have worsened," the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said in a statement.

  • "Since our June 26 announcement, the number of cases in Marion County has tripled while the positivity rate has doubled."
  • "We said from the beginning of the pandemic we would put the health and safety of our community first, and while hosting spectators at a limited capacity with our robust plan in place was appropriate in late June, it is not the right path forward based on the current environment."

Ben Geman
Aug 3, 2020 - Economy & Business

Marathon to sell Speedway gas stations to 7-Eleven for $21 billion

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Refining giant Marathon Petroleum Corp. announced late Sunday that it's selling its Speedway retail gasoline stations and convenience stores to 7-Eleven, Inc. in a $21 billion cash deal.

Why it matters: It's the year's biggest energy deal thus far, the Wall Street Journal notes.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 33 mins ago - World

Azar to lead delegation to Taiwan in first high-level U.S. visit in decades

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar during a June briefing in Washington, DC. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Tuesday night he will lead a delegation to Taiwan "in the coming days."

Why it matters: It's the highest-level visit by a U.S. cabinet official to Taiwan since 1979. Azar is also the first U.S. Cabinet member to visit the island state in six years. The visit is sure to anger China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, and place further strain on the Chinese government's already-deteriorated relations with the U.S.

Rashaan Ayesh
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Marshall wins Republican Senate nomination in Kansas primary

Rep. Roger Marshall. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Rep. Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican Senate primary on Tuesday evening, beating former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and a slew of other candidates, AP reports.

Why it matters: Following GOP Sen. Pat Roberts' retirement announcement, some Republicans worry that if Kobach won the primary it would endanger the party's chances of keeping the seat and maintaining a majority in the Senate.

