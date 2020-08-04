Indy 500 to be held without fans due to coronavirus

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced on Tuesday that it will hold the 2020 Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 without fans due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: It's the first time in the race’s 109-year history that fans won't be in attendance and marks yet another professional sports disruption set off by the virus. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway had originally planned to hold the race at 25% stadium capacity.

What they're saying: “As dedicated as we were to running the race this year with 25 percent attendance at our large outdoor facility, even with meaningful and careful precautions implemented by the city and state, the COVID-19 trends in Marion County and Indiana have worsened," the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said in a statement.

"Since our June 26 announcement, the number of cases in Marion County has tripled while the positivity rate has doubled."

"We said from the beginning of the pandemic we would put the health and safety of our community first, and while hosting spectators at a limited capacity with our robust plan in place was appropriate in late June, it is not the right path forward based on the current environment."

