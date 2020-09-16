1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Indoor cycling platform Zwift raises $450 million

Zwift, a Long Beach, Calif.-based indoor cycling and running platform, raised $450 million led by KKR at a valuation north of $1 billion.

Why it matters: This round puts a punctuation mark on what has been a huge week for the connected fitness space. First, Peloton reported blowout numbers and new hardware. Then, Apple announced its own fitness content subscription product tied to watches, followed by in-person spin class company Flywheel filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

  • Other investors included Permira, Specialized Bicycle, and return backers Highland Europe, Novator, and Causeway Media.

The bottom line: "Zwift uses what it calls an 'immersive and seamless' experience that motivates users with fitness games and events like a virtual Tour de France. That means bringing the outdoor experience of running or cycling indoors, just as Peloton does. But the company goes further by immersing users in 3D computer-generated worlds," GamesBeat' Dean Takahashi reports.

2/3s of Americans say they aren't interested in Peloton

Peloton's stock surged after the company announced its fiscal fourth-quarter sales jumped 172%, thanks to an increase in at-home workouts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of play: Investors salivated over Peloton's outlook for the current quarter and fiscal 2021, but a new survey from CivicScience suggests the company may have a hard time finding new customers.

Apple updates Apple Watch and iPad models, adds fitness service

Apple on Tuesday unveiled new iPad and Apple Watch models, as well as a new fitness service and Apple One, which bundles the company's main services for one monthly price.

Context: Apple has launched new iPhones in September in the past, but production issues have flipped the script this year and the new smartphones are expected to be unveiled at a second event, likely next month.

Snowflake is largest software IPO ever

Snowflake, a Silicon Valley cloud data warehousing company, on Tuesday night raised $3.4 billion in what is the largest software IPO ever.

Between the lines: Snowflake loses money, but got a big boost of confidence when Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway agreed to invest $500 million concurrent to the IPO.

