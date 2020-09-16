Indoor cycling platform Zwift raises $450 million

Zwift, a Long Beach, Calif.-based indoor cycling and running platform, raised $450 million led by KKR at a valuation north of $1 billion.

Why it matters: This round puts a punctuation mark on what has been a huge week for the connected fitness space. First, Peloton reported blowout numbers and new hardware. Then, Apple announced its own fitness content subscription product tied to watches, followed by in-person spin class company Flywheel filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Other investors included Permira, Specialized Bicycle, and return backers Highland Europe, Novator, and Causeway Media.

The bottom line: "Zwift uses what it calls an 'immersive and seamless' experience that motivates users with fitness games and events like a virtual Tour de France. That means bringing the outdoor experience of running or cycling indoors, just as Peloton does. But the company goes further by immersing users in 3D computer-generated worlds," GamesBeat' Dean Takahashi reports.