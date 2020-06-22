1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Crop sustainability developer Indigo Ag raises $300 million

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Indigo Ag, a Charlestown, Mass.-based developer of crop sustainability and selling solutions, raised around $300 million in new Series F funding, Axios has learned.

Why it's the BFD: Indigo is the world's most highly valued agtech startup, with a $3.5 billion post-money valuation.

  • The Series F round total is expected to be around $500 million, including an initial $200 million announced in January (of which $175m was equity).
  • Return backers include Flagship Pioneering and Alaska Permanent Fund, while Riverstone Holdings is a new investor. Fedex also participated on the initial tranche, while the post-money valuation is flat from a Series E round raised at the end of 2008.
  • Indigo Ag declined comment.

The bottom line: "Indigo started with a microbe-based seed treatment in 2016 and has since evolved into an online grain marketplace, an online transport matchmaking service for that grain, a carbon market to give farmers a financial incentive for sequestering carbon with regenerative agriculture, and a data platform underscored by its acquisition of the satellite imagery business TellusLabs," writes AgFunder News.

Fadel Allassan
14 mins ago - World

Pelosi condemns Trump for holding off on China sanctions for trade deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday condemned President Trump for undermining the United States' moral authority after he told Axios in an interview that he delayed imposing sanctions against Chinese officials to facilitate a trade deal with Beijing.

Driving the news: Asked why he held off on imposing Treasury sanctions against Chinese officials involved with mass detention camps for Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, Trump told Axios: "Well, we were in the middle of a major trade deal."

Marisa Fernandez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he would only meet Maduro to discuss "peaceful exit from power"

Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Monday that he would only meet with Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro "to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power."

Why it matters: The president's comments represent a backtrack from his interview with Axios' Jonathan Swan last week, where he set no such precondition for a Maduro meeting and suggested he's had second thoughts about his decision to recognize Juan Guaidó as the country's legitimate leader.

Kendall Baker
5 hours ago - Sports

The longest professional sports drought since 1918

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Today marks 103 days since the last MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL game — the longest such drought since the fall of 1918, when the World Series was held in September amid WWI and the Spanish flu.

The big picture: Of course, there was no NFL or NBA back then, and the NHL had only been around for a year, so there wasn't nearly as much to miss. Television hadn't been invented, either, so unless your ancestors lived down the street from Ebbets Field, they probably didn't miss the Dodgers games.

