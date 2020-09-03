22 mins ago - Health

Indiana University asks fraternities and sororities to shut down

The Indiana University Health Center in Bloomington, Indiana, in June 2020. Photo: Marlena Sloss for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Indiana University urged fraternity and sorority houses at its Bloomington campus to close after three-quarters of Greek houses have been forced to quarantine with coronavirus cases on the rise.

Why it matters: At least five Greek houses are reporting positivity rates of more than 50%, while one house experienced an 87.4% positivity rate as of Aug. 31, according to the university’s covid-19 dashboard.

The big picture: IU's "alarming" positivity rate comes as colleges across the U.S. wrestle with how to manage infections.

What they're saying: "Positive cases of COVID-19 among IU Bloomington students in communal living, such as Greek houses, continue to rise at an alarming rate," the university said Thursday. "This is making it difficult to contain the spread of COVID-19 within these living environments and for houses to safely quarantine or isolate students."

  • NIAID director Anthony Fauci said earlier this week that sending students home from universities amid campus outbreaks is “the worst thing you could do.”
    • “Keep them at the university in a place that’s sequestered enough from the other students, but don’t have them go home, because they could be spreading it in their home state,” Fauci said in an NBC interview on Wednesday.

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
Colleges drive a new wave of coronavirus hotspots

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Note: Washington state case count does not include Sept. 1; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

America’s brief spurt of progress in containing the coronavirus has stalled out.

Why it matters: We had a nice little run of improvement over the past month or so, but cases are now holding steady at a rate that’s still far too high to consider the outbreak under control.

Fadel Allassan
Schumer slams Senate Republicans' coronavirus relief plan as "emaciated"

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) lambasted Senate Republicans' stripped-down coronavirus relief package as "emaciated," accusing his colleagues in a Thursday letter of only trying to "give the appearance of action."

Why it matters: Talks broke down between Democrats and the White House before Congress left for August recess last month, but Schumer's comments indicate a deal may be hard to come by even when the Senate returns next week.

Axios
