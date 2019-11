India's Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a Hindu temple can be erected on disputed land in the town of Ayodhya, instead of a mosque, ending a decades-long dispute in the country, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: This decision is deemed a major win for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who campaigned on Hindu nationalism, per the Post. Building a temple on the contentious land has been a longstanding goal of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.