Mission Control loses contact with India's lunar lander

India's attempt to land a spacecraft on the surface of the Moon for the first time appears to have failed, with "communication from the Lander to the ground stations" lost, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation's Mission Control Centre.

Why it matters: India's space agency hasn't yet declared the landing a failure outright, but it doesn't look good. If the Vikram lander had touched down, it would have made the nation only the fourth — after the former Soviet Union, the U.S. and China — to successfully land on the lunar surface.