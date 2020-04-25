2 hours ago - World

India eases some strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images

India began to relax its lockdown measures on Saturday in some parts of the country, as the government slowly allows neighborhood stores to reopen outside known hotspots, AP reports.

Why it matters: India had among the strictest stay-at-home orders in the world and the measures, introduced March 24, have taken their toll economically, forcing millions of people to rely on government food handouts and other subsidies.

Driving the news: In an announcement Friday evening, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs said it would let shops in rural areas resume.

  • Even though the government is easing the lockdown, that does not apply to hundreds of quarantined towns and other hotspots.
  • Shopping malls and liquor stores will remain closed, but families that own small retail businesses will experience some economic relief.
  • India allowed manufacturing and farming activities in rural areas to restart last week so daily-wage earners could get some relief.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,826,904 — Total deaths: 197,871 — Total recoveries — 798,449Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 905,333 — Total deaths: 51,949 — Total recoveries — 99,079 — Total tested: 4,940,376Map.
  3. Military latest: USS Kidd forced to port after 18 sailors test positive for coronavirus.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  6. World latest: India eases some strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions
  7. 📸 In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

