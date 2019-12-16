Over 100 activists protesting India's citizenship amendment have been wounded in clashes with police near Jamia University in New Delhi, as deadly demonstrations entered a fifth day Monday, Al Jazeera reports.

Details: Per Reuters, police used tear gas and batons on activists to disperse them Sunday. It's one of several being held across India against the amendment, which creates a citizenship pathway for Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jain, Parsi and Sikh migrants who fled from Pakistan and Afghanistan before 2015. Muslims are excluded.