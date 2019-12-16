Over 100 activists protesting India's citizenship amendment have been wounded in clashes with police near Jamia University in New Delhi, as deadly demonstrations entered a fifth day Monday, Al Jazeera reports.
Details: Per Reuters, police used tear gas and batons on activists to disperse them Sunday. It's one of several being held across India against the amendment, which creates a citizenship pathway for Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jain, Parsi and Sikh migrants who fled from Pakistan and Afghanistan before 2015. Muslims are excluded.
- Other Indian cities to hold protests Sunday include Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.
- In the city of Guwahati, four people died in hospital of gunshot wounds, another "died when a shop he was sleeping in was set on fire" and a sixth person lost their life after being beaten at a protest, according to Al Jazeera.
The big picture: Protesters are concerned the amendment is an example Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning the country into a Hindu nationalist state to the exclusion of Muslims.
The other side: Modi insists Muslims are excluded from the amendment because they're "not minorities in India's neighbors," CNN notes.
