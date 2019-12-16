Stories

India rocked by deadly citizenship protests

Activists burn an effigy of India's Home Minister Amit Shah during a demonstration against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Bill in Siliguri on December 14
Democratic Youth Federation of India activists in Siliguri burn an effigy of India's Home Minister Amit Shah during a demonstration. Photo: Diptendu Dutta/AFP via Getty Images

Over 100 activists protesting India's citizenship amendment have been wounded in clashes with police near Jamia University in New Delhi, as deadly demonstrations entered a fifth day Monday, Al Jazeera reports.

Details: Per Reuters, police used tear gas and batons on activists to disperse them Sunday. It's one of several being held across India against the amendment, which creates a citizenship pathway for Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jain, Parsi and Sikh migrants who fled from Pakistan and Afghanistan before 2015. Muslims are excluded.

  • Other Indian cities to hold protests Sunday include Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.
  • In the city of Guwahati, four people died in hospital of gunshot wounds, another "died when a shop he was sleeping in was set on fire" and a sixth person lost their life after being beaten at a protest, according to Al Jazeera.

The big picture: Protesters are concerned the amendment is an example Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning the country into a Hindu nationalist state to the exclusion of Muslims.

The other side: Modi insists Muslims are excluded from the amendment because they're "not minorities in India's neighbors," CNN notes.

