Why India needs cheap batteries

The big picture: "With ambitious plans to use renewables — particularly solar photovoltaics — to satisfy rapidly increasing electricity demand, India will be the country with the greatest need for additional flexibility in the coming decades," it states.

What they did: They looked at projected future coal-fired and renewable power capacity in India under two scenarios.

Their "stated policies" case which models existing and announced plans. A "cheap batteries" case in which battery tech costs fall more quickly than recent declines.

What they found: The "cheap batteries" scenario enables much more renewables deployment, shows coal plateauing in roughly a decade, and projects India's power-related CO2 emissions start to decline just after 2030.

Go deeper: IEA to track oil companies’ efforts on clean energy