India authorizes two COVID vaccines

Bob Herman

The Corbevax vaccine. Photo: Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development

Drug regulators in India have authorized two COVID-19 vaccines, Corbevax and Covovax, for emergency use.

Why it matters: The Omicron strain of the coronavirus vaccine has led to global records of daily cases. These new vaccines could serve as potential lifelines for low- and middle-income countries that have been left behind in global vaccination, depending on how effective the vaccines are.

Details: Indian-based Biological E will make Corbevax, and the Serum Institute of India will make Covovax.

  • Corbevax, developed by researchers at Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, uses "recombinant protein" vaccine technology that is used to make older vaccines.
  • Biological E, which has already been producing Corbevax at risk, said it can make 100 million doses per month by February.
  • Peter Hotez, a vaccine researcher who helped create Corbevax, previously told Axios that all of Corbevax's technology is being transferred to other countries for free, which will make it one of the cheapest vaccines to produce at roughly $1.50 per dose.
  • Covovax is the Indian version of a vaccine made by Novavax, which has been mired in production and vaccine quality problems, according to Politico.

Between the lines: The data on Corbevax is more unclear than the data on Covovax.

  • Late-stage clinical trial results for Corbevax have not been published yet, but press releases say it was more than 80% effective in preventing symptomatic infections against the Delta variant. No details have been disclosed about Corbevax's effectiveness against the Omicron variant, or how effective it is at preventing severe disease and death.
  • Two large clinical trials studying the Novavax vaccine showed 90% effectiveness against mild, moderate or severe COVID-19. The World Health Organization has recommended use of this vaccine, but U.S. regulators have not yet authorized it.

Yacob Reyes
16 hours ago - Health

68 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks

The Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship. Photo: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said it is actively investigating or observing 68 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks on board.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the U.S., upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. The new strain is the latest sign of the pandemic's hold on the cruise line industry.

Ivana Saric
20 hours ago - Technology

Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers due to COVID surge

Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in New York. Photo: Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Apple has closed in-store shopping in a swath of New York City stores due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Why it matters: The highly contagious Omicron variant is driving a surge in COVID cases nationwide, with cities like New York and Washington, D.C., leading the latest wave.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 17 hours ago - Economy & Business

Omicron surge and storms disrupt air travel for 4th straight day

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Another 1,000 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Monday due to COVID-19 outbreaks among crews for a fourth straight day, with storms in the Pacific Northwest adding to the chaos, AP reports.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers have been affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruptions since Christmas Eve, with airlines including United blaming a "nationwide spike in Omicron cases" in recent days.

