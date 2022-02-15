The rise of in-stadium betting

Sports betting had its biggest day of the year on Sunday, and will continue to be front and center as legalization spreads across the country.

Driving the news: Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which will host this weekend's NBA All-Star festivities, recently announced plans to open an in-arena betting lounge in partnership with Fubo Sportsbook.

The lounge won't accept in-person bets; rather, it will give arena-goers a place to watch games and use Fubo's mobile betting app once online sports betting goes live in Ohio in 2023.

These lounges are popping up at venues across the country, as are in-stadium sportsbooks, which allow customers to place bets in person.

State of play: The Caesars Sportsbook at Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena was the first in-stadium sportsbook in the U.S. when it opened last May. Since then, seven more have either opened or been announced.

D.C. has three of the eight, representing four teams (Wizards, Capitals, Nationals, D.C. United) and three operators (Caesars, BetMGM, FanDuel).

State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals, will have the NFL's first in-stadium sportsbook (BetMGM) when it opens next fall.

DraftKings is building a sportsbook in Wrigleyville, right outside Wrigley Field.

The bottom line: As sports betting emerges from the shadows and steps into the light, it's seeping into every aspect of fandom.