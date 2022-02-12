In photos: U.S. men's hockey tops Canada in Winter Olympics Day 8 highlights

The Team USA men's hockey team beat Team Canada to win 4-2 in their preliminary round showdown at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, beating their rivals for the first time since 2010.

The big picture: Day 8 of the Games saw Team USA win its fifth gold medal in Beijing — Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner came from behind to win the first-ever mixed team snowboard cross.

Lindsey Jacobellis of Team United States (R) crosses the finish line during the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Finals on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner of the United States celebrate their gold medal win during the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games on February 12th, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team United States skate during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance on day eight of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Team China competes during the Women's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals on day eight of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on February 12, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Novie McCabe of Team United States competes during the Women's Cross-Country 4x5km Relay. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images