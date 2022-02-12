Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: U.S. men's hockey tops Canada in Winter Olympics Day 8 highlights

TuAnh Dam

Team USA celebrates after scoring a goal against Team Canada. Photo by Mao Jianjun/China News Service via Getty Images

The Team USA men's hockey team beat Team Canada to win 4-2 in their preliminary round showdown at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, beating their rivals for the first time since 2010.

The big picture: Day 8 of the Games saw Team USA win its fifth gold medal in Beijing — Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner came from behind to win the first-ever mixed team snowboard cross.

Lindsey Jacobellis of Team United States (R) crosses the finish line during the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Finals on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner of the United States celebrate their gold medal win during the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games on February 12th, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team United States skate during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance on day eight of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Team China competes during the Women's Team Pursuit Quarterfinals on day eight of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Speed Skating Oval on February 12, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Novie McCabe of Team United States competes during the Women's Cross-Country 4x5km Relay. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images
Gold medallist Hannah Neise of Team Germany reacts after the Women's Skeleton heat 4 on day eight of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 12, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 17 mins ago - Economy & Business

COVID pushes teachers to pivot careers

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Teachers are leaving the education workforce at a rapid clip, according to new LinkedIn data.

Staggering stat: Rates of attrition among educators is 66% above pre-pandemic levels.

Erin Doherty
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Blockade at Canada border begins to clear after police enforcement

Police patrol near the parliament during a protest in Ottawa, Canada on February 11, 2022. Photo: Kadri Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The blockade at the U.S.-Canada border is beginning to dissolve peacefully on Saturday after police moved in to remove the vaccine mandate protestors, AP reports.

Why it matters: The police intervention was the strongest escalation by authorities after truckers, farmers and other protesters have blocked roads and portions of the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing for days, cutting off key delivery routes and leading factories to shut down.

Erin Doherty
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon orders departure of some U.S. troops in Ukraine as crisis escalates

The soldiers of the Ivan Sirko 92nd Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ride a tank during a drill, Kharkiv Region, northeastern Ukraine. Photo: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The Pentagon is pulling nearly 160 members of the Florida National Guard from Ukraine as top U.S. officials publicly warn a Russian invasion could be imminent.

Why it matters: The withdrawal of the military trainers underscores growing concern among U.S. officials that Russian military forces could invade Ukraine any day.

