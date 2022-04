Ukrainians observed Orthodox Easter on Sunday as the Russian invasion enters its third month.

The big picture: Many Ukrainians celebrated the holiday away from home this year, as more than 5 million have fled while their country remains under siege, according to the UN refugee agency.

A Ukrainian woman attends the Easter Service at the Church of Fener Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Burak Kara/Getty Images

Daniil Irbits, abbot and prior of St. George's Monastery, blesses Ukrainians who have fled with holy water in front of St. George's Russian Orthodox Monastery in Brandenburg, Germany, during the Orthodox Easter celebration. Photo: Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

A woman weeps while observing Orthodox Easter at the Church of St. Andrew on April 24 in Bucha, Ukraine. The church grounds were the site of mass graves of people killed during the Russian occupation of the town. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

A Ukrainian soldier attends an Orthodox Easter service at the St. Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv on April 23. Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A priest blesses people who fled the war in Ukraine and members of the Ukrainian diaspora during the Easter Sunday procession outside the Orthodox church of the Assumption in Krakow, Poland. As Krakow is now hosting more than 200,000 displaced Ukrainians, the local Orthodox Church is struggling to host as many devotees as it can. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images