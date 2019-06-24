Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

In photos: Prague protests to demand Czech PM Andrej Babis resign

People attend a rally demanding the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on June 23.
Pressure was building Monday on Andrej Babis, the billionaire prime minister of the Czech Republic, after hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Prague to demand his resignation, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: Babis is facing a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud, and the European Union is examining conflict of interest claims made against him, per the BBC. He denies the allegations, but it's triggered the largest demonstrations in the city since the fall of communism 30 years ago, per AP.

Protesters attend a rally demanding the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on June 23.
A boy holds Czech National flags during a rally demanding the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on June 23, 2019 in Prague.
Protesters gathered at Letna Park, a site of massive gatherings that significantly contributed to the fall of communism there in 1989, per AP.
These protesters say they don't want to overthrow the current political system; they want to defend it, according to AP.
