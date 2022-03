Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's been two years since the U.S. suddenly closed down to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Why it matters: People are tired of their pandemic lives, and these photos show the relief in reemergence.

Fan cut outs at a Phillies-Braves game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in August 2020 (left). Fans at the NFC Championships in January 2022. Photos: Hunter Martin and Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Pere Antoine's Restaurant in the French Quarter during New Orleans' reopening Phase 1 in May 2020 (left). The Krewe of Muses parade during Mardi Gras in March 2022. Photos: Claire Bangser/AFP and Erika Goldring via Getty Images