In photos: Inside the COVID-19 Winter Olympics

Erin Doherty

Medical staff wearing personal protective clothing work at the National Indoor Stadium on Feb. 3 in Beijing. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Athletes and attendees of the Beijing Winter Olympics face strict COVID-19 protocols, including regular testing and staying in a "closed-loop system," to prevent spread of the virus.

Why it matters: The Beijing bubble, meant to shut off the outside world entirely, is the strictest ever created for a global sporting event, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.

State of play: Among the protocols, masks — that are N95 or of "equivalent standard of protection" — are required at all times except when "training, competing, eating, drinking, sleeping," or when alone.

  • Athletes and Olympic-personnel face daily screening tests for COVID, and anyone who tests positive will be taken to an isolation facility or a hospital.
  • Spectators are also not permitted to shout, cheer or sing, according to the Olympic Playbook.
In photos:
A member of the media speaks to Olympic workers in hazmat suits at a credential validation desk at the Beijing Capital International Airport on Feb. 2. Photo: Annice Lyn/Getty Images
A security official mans a gate into the closed loop system at the Main Media Centre on Feb. 2 in Beijing. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
A chef wears a protective face mask with a shield as he prepares breakfast at a hotel in the closed loop on Feb. 4. Photo: Annice Lyn/Getty Images
A medical staff member in personal protective equipment collects a daily mandatory COVID-19 swab sample from a member of the media on Feb. 4 in Beijing. Photo: Annice Lyn/Getty Images
Venue staff decked in personal protective equipment walk in the compound of the National Stadium on Feb. 4 in Beijing. Photo: Annice Lyn/Getty Images
Healthcare workers are seen during the women's 3000m speed skating race during the Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval. Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: "Our country is going to hell!"

Former President Donald throws a hat to the crowd at a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Jan. 29 in Conroe, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A single day's events made clear the new GOP litmus tests: Is Joe Biden the lawfully elected president, and was Jan. 6 an insurrection?

Why it matters: The correct answer is often "no" to both if you want to win a contested GOP primary or make a serious 2024 play. A full-throated "yes" gets you censured or defeated.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. COVID death toll hits 900,000N95, KN95 masks offer best protection against COVID-19, CDC says — CDC to expand wastewater surveillance program in bid to better track COVID — Omicron infections may not protect well against future spread — Medicare to cover at-home COVID tests.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools — 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: 3 European countries ending COVID restrictions — Austria signs sweeping COVID vaccine mandate into law — Belgian athlete allowed in Olympic Village after tearful appeal over COVID isolation — Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown.
  5. Variant tracker
Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

The next microchip crisis will be bigger

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.

Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.

