In photos: Inside the COVID-19 Winter Olympics

Athletes and attendees of the Beijing Winter Olympics face strict COVID-19 protocols, including regular testing and staying in a "closed-loop system," to prevent spread of the virus.

Why it matters: The Beijing bubble, meant to shut off the outside world entirely, is the strictest ever created for a global sporting event, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.

State of play: Among the protocols, masks — that are N95 or of "equivalent standard of protection" — are required at all times except when "training, competing, eating, drinking, sleeping," or when alone.

Athletes and Olympic-personnel face daily screening tests for COVID, and anyone who tests positive will be taken to an isolation facility or a hospital.

Spectators are also not permitted to shout, cheer or sing, according to the Olympic Playbook.

In photos:

A member of the media speaks to Olympic workers in hazmat suits at a credential validation desk at the Beijing Capital International Airport on Feb. 2. Photo: Annice Lyn/Getty Images

A security official mans a gate into the closed loop system at the Main Media Centre on Feb. 2 in Beijing. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

A chef wears a protective face mask with a shield as he prepares breakfast at a hotel in the closed loop on Feb. 4. Photo: Annice Lyn/Getty Images

A medical staff member in personal protective equipment collects a daily mandatory COVID-19 swab sample from a member of the media on Feb. 4 in Beijing. Photo: Annice Lyn/Getty Images

Venue staff decked in personal protective equipment walk in the compound of the National Stadium on Feb. 4 in Beijing. Photo: Annice Lyn/Getty Images

Healthcare workers are seen during the women's 3000m speed skating race during the Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval. Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images

