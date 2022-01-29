Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2022-01-29

In photos: Blizzard slams East Coast

Erin Doherty

A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Photo: David Goldman?AP

A blizzard is hammering the East Coast, bringing a mix of heavy snow and strong winds and the potential for record amounts of snowfall.

Driving the news: The storm is bringing "extreme" snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour across southern New England, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston office.

  • More than a foot of snow has already fallen in coastal New Jersey, with six to 10 inches in the metro New York City area.
  • The NWS is warning of greater than 4-foot snow drifts in the Boston area.
In photos:
Entrance to Jim's Clam Shack during the snowstorm in Falmouth, MA on Jan. 29, 2022. Photo: Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A man walks along Surf Drive in whiteout conditions during the snowstorm in Falmouth, MA on Jan. 29, 2022. Photo: Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A worker helps another who was blown down by wind as Winter Storm Kenan bears down on January 29, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Snow covers the entrance of the subway station in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Photo: Brittainy Newman/AP
A frontend loader removes snow at Clipper Ship Wharf in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. Photo: Michael Dwyer/AP
Water reaches flood level, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. Photo: Michael Dwyer/AP

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 6 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Historic bomb cyclone blizzard slams New England, may break records

A man walks along Surf Drive in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm in Falmouth, Mass. on Jan. 29, 2022. (Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A historic blizzard is raging Saturday from the northern Mid-Atlantic to New England, with forecasters warning that Boston may set a record for its heaviest snow event on record.

The latest: The unusually intense storm is bringing "extreme" snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour across southern New England, with even heavier snowfall rates to come, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston office.

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Contact tracing fizzles across America — New clues emerge on long COVID — Omicron is finally burning out — It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments — Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments — Biden administration orders 100M additional COVID tests.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Virginia AG says public colleges can't mandate COVID vaccines —Alaska governor joins Texas lawsuit over National Guard vaccine mandate — Navy discharges 45 sailors for refusing vaccine — Spotify to remove Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum — White House: 60M households have ordered free COVID-19 rapid tests.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Caitlin Owens
Updated 10 mins ago - Health

It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Antiviral COVID treatments are hailed as a pandemic game-changer, but they're currently in very short supply — and that's only one of several barriers to access for high-risk patients.

The big picture: Even when supply ramps up, it will still be tricky to connect some of the most vulnerable patients to the pills without changes to the process.

