In photos: Blizzard slams East Coast

A blizzard is hammering the East Coast, bringing a mix of heavy snow and strong winds and the potential for record amounts of snowfall.

Driving the news: The storm is bringing "extreme" snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour across southern New England, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston office.

More than a foot of snow has already fallen in coastal New Jersey, with six to 10 inches in the metro New York City area.

The NWS is warning of greater than 4-foot snow drifts in the Boston area.

In photos:

Entrance to Jim's Clam Shack during the snowstorm in Falmouth, MA on Jan. 29, 2022. Photo: Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A man walks along Surf Drive in whiteout conditions during the snowstorm in Falmouth, MA on Jan. 29, 2022. Photo: Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A worker helps another who was blown down by wind as Winter Storm Kenan bears down on January 29, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Snow covers the entrance of the subway station in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Photo: Brittainy Newman/AP

A frontend loader removes snow at Clipper Ship Wharf in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. Photo: Michael Dwyer/AP

Water reaches flood level, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. Photo: Michael Dwyer/AP

