Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Historic bomb cyclone blizzard slams New England, may break records

Andrew Freedman

A man walks along Surf Drive in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm in Falmouth, Mass. on Jan. 29, 2022. (Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A historic blizzard is raging Saturday from the northern Mid-Atlantic to New England, with forecasters warning that Boston may set a record for its heaviest snow event on record.

The latest: The unusually intense storm is bringing "extreme" snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour across southern New England, with even heavier snowfall rates to come, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston office.

  • NWS meteorologists are warning of greater than 4-foot snow drifts in the Boston area, as winds howl up to hurricane force (75 mph).
  • Already, more than a foot of snow has fallen in coastal New Jersey, with six to 10 inches in the metro New York City area. Already as of Saturday mid-morning, six to eight inches had fallen in parts of the Boston area, with the powdery snow blowing and drifting in the frigid winds.
  • Given the high winds, lack of visibility and phenomenal snowfall rates, airports are having a hard time staying open.
  • There have been about 3,500 flight cancelations today in the Northeast according to Flight Aware, including 91% of flights going to or from Boston.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • Amtrak canceled Acela service between Washington, D.C. and Boston on Saturday due to the storm, and there will be no Northeast Regional Service between Boston and New York. Regional New England routes have also been canceled.
  • In a Friday evening press conference, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker asked residents to stay home throughout Saturday. "Two to four inches per hour is basically whiteout conditions," he said, referring to peak snowfall rates.
  • Travel in southern New England is "very dangerous to nearly impossible," the NWS said Saturday morning.

The big picture: The storm is being energized by powerful jet stream winds and a contrast in air masses as Arctic air pours in from Canada. The low-pressure area responsible for this blizzard is intensifying at an "explosive" rate, the NWS said.

  • The storm itself is undergoing a meteorological process known as bombogenesis, which is why it is referred to as a bomb cyclone.
  • Bombogenesis occurs when the minimum central air pressure in a non-tropical storm drops by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. In the case of this blizzard, the pressure drop was 35 millibars in just 18 hours, which greatly exceeds the definition.
  • In general, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.
  • As the low intensifies throughout the day, it will continue pushing intense bands of snow featuring whiteout conditions north-northwestward, into Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Heavy snow is also affecting coastal Maine.
Satellite image showing the powerful blizzard on the East Coast on Jan. 29, 2022. (NOAA)

Threat level: The jackpot region looks to be in eastern Massachusetts, where NWS forecasters are warning that "Localized amounts up to 3 feet are possible." A snowfall total of 28 inches or higher would set the all-time record in Boston, a city that is no stranger to these types of winter storms. A two-foot total would put it in the city's top 5 list.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • Winds gusting between 65 and 75 mph in eastern Massachusetts, particularly Cape Cod and the Islands, are causing power outages, with about 115,000 customers out of power in the Bay State as of 10 a.m. ET, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Authority.

What's next: Heavy snow and high winds are forecast to rage in portions of southern New England through late afternoon, ending by midnight as the storm pulls away, off into the North Atlantic. But a bitterly cold night with wind chills below zero will make cleanup difficult, and pose a risk to anyone venturing out.

Flashback: Many of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast's biggest snowstorms on record have occurred since 2000, in line with climate change-related trends toward more frequent and severe heavy precipitation events.

Axios' Erin Doherty contributed reporting.

Emily Peck
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Hybrid work now dominates the knowledge economy

llustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, most knowledge workers are in hybrid work arrangements, partly remote and partly in-office, a new survey finds.

By the numbers: 58% said they now work this way, in a survey of around 10,000 knowledge workers from the U.S., Europe, Australia and Japan, conducted last November by Future Forum, a research group backed by Slack.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Rents hit all-time high

Data: Zumper; Chart: Axios Visuals

The national median price of a one-bedroom rental apartment in January was up 12% year-over-year, to $1,374 — an all-time high, per Zumper, an online apartment rental site.

Why it matters: Inflation is taking a bigger bite out of people's paychecks these days not only in food and gasoline, but also in housing costs.

Neil Irwin
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

A pandemic victim: Ethical supply chains

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Over the last decade, global companies have put in place elaborate policies to ensure their suppliers protect worker safety and human rights. They're struggling to comply with those policies in the pandemic.

Driving the news: COVID-era disruptions have caused a spike in noncompliance with health and safety rules, according to new data from Qima, which audits supply chains.

