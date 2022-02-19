In photos: Beijing Winter Olympics Day 15 highlights

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Winter Olympics are winding down with just two days of competition left before the Closing Ceremony. On Friday, figure skaters were in action on the rink in the pairs competition, while skiers faced tough conditions in minus-12 degrees Fahrenheit weather.

The big picture: Americans David Wise and Alex Ferriera won silver and bronze, respectively, in the freeski halfpipe.

Wise has medaled in all three freeski halfpipe events since it debuted in 2014, winning gold in 2014 and 2018 to go with his silver medal.

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 19: Alex Ferreira of Team United States competes during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe on Day 15 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 19, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

China's Peng Cheng and China's Jin Yang compete in the pair skating free skating. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

David Wise of Team United States performs a trick at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 19, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 19: Juraj Slafkovsky #20 of Team Slovakia is challenged by Christian Folin #2 of Team Sweden in the first period during the Men's Ice Hockey Bronze Medal match between Team Sweden and Team Slovakia on Day 15 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Indoor Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 19: Athletes compete in the Men's 50km Mass Start race within the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 19, 2022 at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Beijing, China. (Photo by Dimitris Isevidis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)